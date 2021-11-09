BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Buys 257,800 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,809. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $326.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

