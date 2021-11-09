Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $112,439.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.68 or 0.00490599 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,543,441 coins and its circulating supply is 10,543,437 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

