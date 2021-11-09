Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

PINC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

