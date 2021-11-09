Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $81,294.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00109216 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003487 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

