Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $16.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.01. 53,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.46 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $13,749,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,493,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $11,118,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.