Derby & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 7.9% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

