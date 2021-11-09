Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 19,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,059. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.