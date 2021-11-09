iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Colony Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $80,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $262.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,391. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $264.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

