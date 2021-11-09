Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Raised by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 41,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.