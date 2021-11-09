Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

