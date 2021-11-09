Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 818,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,466,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

