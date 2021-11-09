Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 181,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.