Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $21.72 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,079. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

