Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 1,672 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 236,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.