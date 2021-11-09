SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,588,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $118.23 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

