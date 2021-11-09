Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 6% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 21,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 900,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $939.69 million, a PE ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

