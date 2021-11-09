Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after acquiring an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 213,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,223. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

