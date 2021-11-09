Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.65 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

