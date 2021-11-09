M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter worth $299,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

