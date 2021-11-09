Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,463. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

