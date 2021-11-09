Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 60,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

