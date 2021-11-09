Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

