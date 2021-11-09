Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.
Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.