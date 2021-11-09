Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:DS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.