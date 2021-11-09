BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $109.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

BTAI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,519. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

