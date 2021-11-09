stETH (Lido) Market Cap Tops $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00076700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00100074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,121.16 or 0.99651124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.59 or 0.07069274 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.