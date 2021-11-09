Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) Insider John de Vries Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) insider John de Vries bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).

Black Rock Mining Company Profile

Black Rock Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite projects in Tanzania. It holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Green Rock Energy Limited and changed its name to Black Rock Mining Limited in March 2015. Black Rock Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

