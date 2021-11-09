USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USDP stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USD Partners (USDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.