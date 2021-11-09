USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of USDP stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
