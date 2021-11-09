iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 462,820 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

