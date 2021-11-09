Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

BSCP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.