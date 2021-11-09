True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.