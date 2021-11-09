Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 575,280 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,580,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

