Advisory Resource Group Invests $2.83 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,363.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 4,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

