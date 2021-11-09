True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 472,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IAGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 104,758 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

