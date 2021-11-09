True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,260 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

