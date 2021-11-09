Blackstone Inc Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

