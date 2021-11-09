ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. ZIX has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

