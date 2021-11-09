Man Group plc Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Man Group plc raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

