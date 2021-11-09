Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,859 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of GMBTU stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

