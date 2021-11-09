Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 62,614 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 140.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

