Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Delek US stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

