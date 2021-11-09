Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

