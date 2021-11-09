Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,495 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 131.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 66.1% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 92.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $3,348,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE EVH opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

