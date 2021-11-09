Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000.

Get LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF alerts:

ACTV opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV).

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.