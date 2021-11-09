Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.