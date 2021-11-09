Retirement Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,432 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.60.

