Goldentree Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,812 shares during the period. Denbury makes up approximately 0.9% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $32,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Denbury stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.