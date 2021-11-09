WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 19,905 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

PFEB remained flat at $$29.06 during trading on Tuesday. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

