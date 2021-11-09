WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,262,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

