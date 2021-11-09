Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 5.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.50% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 767,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 120,661 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 244.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 611,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

