WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 69.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,624 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

